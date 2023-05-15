US Imposes Visa Ban On Nigeria Politicians

The United States of America has once again issued a visa ban on Nigerians, particularly politicians who disrupted the just concluded 2023 general elections in the country.

The United States which made the announcement on Monday is yet to disclose the names of those affected by the ban.

In a statement issued on the US State Department website, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said “The United States is committed to supporting and advancing democracy in Nigeria and around the world.

“Today, I am announcing that we have taken steps to impose visa restrictions on specific individuals in Nigeria for undermining the democratic process during Nigeria’s 2023 elections cycle.”

He noted that the visa ban is specific to certain individuals and is not directed at the Nigerian people or the Government of Nigeria as a whole.

According to the statement, these individuals, under US Immigration and Nationality Act, will be subject to restrictions on visas to the United States under a policy covering those believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy.

He said that the decision to take steps to impose visa restrictions reflects the continued commitment of the United States to support Nigerian aspirations to strengthen democracy and the rule of law.

During the February 25 presidential election, many politicians were reported to have carried out violence, intimidation, and other acts, including hate speech that were seen as inimical to the free and fair electoral process for which some actors were reported to the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC which is currently investigating the allegations.

According to records available at the NHRC headquarters in Abuja, those mentioned by petitioners include Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, MC Oluomo, a political ally of President-elect, Bola Tinubu and Bayo Odunuga, an APC spokesman, and many others.