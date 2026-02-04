US Immigration Crackdown: 79 Nigerians, Other Africans On Criminal List Face Deportation

The United States has announced plans to deport 79 Nigerians arrested by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and named on the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)’s “worst-of-the-worst” criminal register.

In a statement yesterday, the DHS said the individuals listed were convicted criminals. The offences for which they were convicted included rape, sexual assault, kidnapping, manslaughter, mail fraud, aggravated assault, robbery and offences involving minors, money laundering, drug-related crimes, assault, manslaughter, and armed robbery.

Others were convicted of weapons offences, burglary, larceny and illegal re-entry into the US after deportation. Eighteen Ghanaians, 28 Kenyans, six South Africans and five Burkinabès are also affected. In a statement, DHS said the arrests were carried out by ICE officers as part of “mass deportations starting with the worst of the worst”.

It said the operation aligned with President Donald Trump’s renewed immigration enforcement agenda. The statement said: “The US Department of Homeland Security is highlighting the worst of the worst criminal aliens arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Under Secretary Kristi Noem’s leadership, the hard-working men and women of DHS and ICE are fulfilling President Donald Trump’s promise by carrying out mass deportations, starting with the worst of the worst, including the illegal aliens listed here.”

According to DHS, the Nigerian nationals were arrested in Texas, Maryland, New York, California, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Oregon, New Jersey, South Carolina, Montana, North Carolina, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Massachusetts. Among those facing deportation are Joshua Ineh, convicted of a sex offence and arrested in Minnesota; Usman Momoh, convicted of aggravated assault involving a firearm in Georgia; and Oluwole Odunowo, convicted of identity theft and mail fraud in Texas.

Chibuzo Nwaonu was convicted of money laundering; arrested in Nashville, Tennessee. Oluchi Chimdimma Chime was convicted of theft of US government property; arrested in Dallas, Texas. Abraham Ola Osoko – convicted of a sex offence against a child; arrested in Conroe, Texas. Quazeem Adeyinka – convicted of wire fraud; arrested in Oakdale, Louisiana. Olumide Morakinyo was convicted of money laundering; arrested in Fort Dix, New Jersey.

Oluwaseun Kassim – convicted of sex assault; arrested in Waukegan, Illinois. Aderemi Akefe – convicted of cocaine smuggling, duty evasion, and driving under the influence; arrested in Detroit, Michigan. Ifeanyi Okoro – convicted of sex assault, kidnapping, and robbery; arrested in Oakland, California. Chibundu Anuebunwa – convicted of wire fraud; arrested in Bronx, New York. Solomon Wilfred – convicted of mail fraud; arrested in Oakdale, Louisiana.

While DHS has not provided a specific timeline for deportation, individuals listed are expected to face removal proceedings following their arrests, in line with US immigration laws. The development adds to growing concerns among Nigerians in the US, particularly over the reputational impact of high-profile crime-related immigration enforcement actions.

The Trump administration has intensified enforcement actions against criminal and illegal immigrants across the US, with Nigerians among those affected by the US deportation policy since Trump assumed power in January 2024. Many Nigerians have either voluntarily returned home or were deported over offences ranging from immigration violations to criminal convictions.

At least 3,690 Nigerians have been scheduled for deportation from the US. The Trump administration has carried out arrests in cities such as Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles, targeting illegal immigrants. The house-to-house raids for illegal immigrants has triggered public debates and protests in parts of the US, particularly after a series of controversial encounters involving federal immigration officers.