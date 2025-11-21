US House Hearing: Insecurity In Nigeria Complex –CSIS Africa Director

Nigeria found some form of support yesterday at the US Congress hearing by the House Subcommittee on Africa, when the Director of the Africa Programme at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, Oge Onubogu, told the hearing that branding Nigeria’s insecurity as Christian persecution oversimplifies a complex situation.

The US committee, which sat in Washington and which was broadcast live on a number of Nigerian TV stations, was examining President Donald Trump’s decision to return Nigeria to the Country of Particular Concern (CPC) list.

She recalled her upbringing in Jos and her family’s history in Christian missionary work and warned against a narrow narrative that reduces the crisis to Christian persecution.

“A narrow narrative that frames Nigeria’s security situation solely as the persecution of Christians oversimplifies the issue. “Religious and ethnic violence is driven more by governance failures and worsened by hate speech and conspiracy theories,” she said.

Onubogu told the committee that insecurity in Nigeria stems from layered governance failures, historical grievances, and social tensions rather than a single religious narrative.

She noted that US–Nigeria relations remain complicated despite shared interests in counterterrorism and economic development. She added that Nigeria holds significant regional influence but faces persistent instability.

The CSIS Africa director explained that religion, ethnicity, and language continue to shape identity more than nationality. She said understanding Nigeria’s violence requires looking beyond its apparent religious framing.

She described Nigeria’s crisis as a mix “of religious extremism, banditry, criminality, resource competition, communal conflict, and separatist agitation.” She warned that religion will continue to influence politics ahead of the 2027 elections.

She criticised claims by “the Trump administration that Nigeria is permitting targeted killings of Christians,” arguing that such assertions distract from the wider realities of extremist violence.

The CSIS Africa director further recommended that President Bola Tinubu should appoint “a capable Nigerian ambassador to the US” to address mass killings and insecurity in the country.

Her remarks came amid reports that the Pentagon has begun contingency planning after Trump threatened unilateral action against Islamist violence in northern Nigeria.

The hearing, chaired by Rep. Chris Smith, also featured Nigerian Catholic Bishop Wilfred Anagbe and religious-freedom advocate Nina Shea.

Both witnesses called for stronger US measures to address what they described as targeted persecution of Christians. The controversy escalated after Trump reinstated Nigeria on the CPC list on October 31.

He alleged systematic persecution of Christians and confirmed that military options were under consideration. Trump’s threats follow accusations of Nigerian government inaction against Islamist attacks.

The Federal Government has, however, firmly rejected Trump’s claims. President Bola Tinubu stated that Nigeria is a democracy that protects religious freedom and that describing the country “as religiously intolerant does not reflect its reality.”

Nigeria was first declared a CPC in 2020 under Trump, but ex-President Joe Biden removed the designation shortly after taking office.

Meanwhile, speaking at the same hearing a member of the US House of Representatives, Riley Moore, called on the Nigerian government to pardon a farmer, Sunday Jackson, who was sentenced to death for killing an attacker while trying to defend himself. Moore insisted that the verdict convicting Jackson was unfair.

“I would urge the Nigerian government to take a look at pardoning Sunday Jackson, who is an individual who was fighting for his own life, defending his life against one of these Fulani militants,” Moore, a Republican, said during the hearing yesterday.

“That Fulani militant lost his life in that struggle, and now that person, Sunday Jackson, is facing the death penalty. Where is the justice in that?”

At the same hearing US Congressman Bill Huizenga accused President Tinubu’s administration of “sitting back” and failing to address worsening insecurity in Nigeria.

The congressman directly faulted the Tinubu administration’s response, accusing Nigeria’s delegation of downplaying the crisis in Washington.

“It ought to be outrageous that it is Christians, moderate Muslims, and anyone being terrorised by these radicalised Islamists in Nigeria, and we’ve got the Tinubu government sitting back and not doing enough.

I was recently interviewed by a Nigerian television, and that was really their question. Is the Tinubu government doing enough? And I had to answer, ‘No, they are not.’”