US House Censures Lawmaker Over Israel Comments

The only Palestinian-American legislator in Congress, Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib was on Tuesday censured by the United States (US) House over remarks she made about Israel’s conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

In the chamber, Tlaib was chastised by majority Republicans and twenty-two Democrats for ‘spreading false narratives’ about Hamas’ gun spree in Israel on October 7 and for ‘calling for the annihilation of the state of Israel’.

Republican Representative, Richard McCormick was the sponsor of the measure.

However, the final tally of votes in favour of censure in the Republican-controlled chamber was 234–188.

Three Democrats and one Republican abstained, while four Republicans voted against the proposal.

Tlaib has been critical of the United States’ support for Israel as its military retaliates with shelling that has killed thousands of Palestinians in Gaza, and has consistently denounced Hamas’s assault, which claimed approximately 1,400 lives.

The resolution specifically referenced a social media video that Tlaib posted that featured the pro-Palestinian rallying cry “from the river to the sea,” which many Jews consider to be antisemitic and to advocate for the elimination of Israel.

She also infuriated a lot of her fellow Democrats on Friday when she uploaded a video in which she charged Joe Biden with endorsing “the genocide of the Palestinian people.” Israel fiercely denies any genocide allegations.

During a Tuesday statement on the House floor, Tlaib refuted claims that she is antisemitic.

“I am the only Palestinian-American in Congress, and my perspective is needed more than ever,” Tlaib said.

“My criticism has always been of the Israeli government and (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu’s actions… The idea that criticizing the government of Israel is antisemitic sets a very dangerous precedent,” Tlaib said.

“Palestinian people are not disposable,” Tlaib added, taking a long pause as she became overcome with emotion. Her grandmother lives in a village in the occupied West Bank, a territory Israel captured in a 1967 war.

Representative Pete Aguilar, the No. 2 Democrat in the House, told reporters on Tuesday that while he “strenuously disagreed” with Tlaib’s remarks about Biden, he believed the censure motion was not productive.

The symbolic rebuke has no specific punishment. Although it was previously a rare measure used against members, it has become increasingly common in recent years.

Democrats censured Republican Representative Paul Gosar in 2021 for posting an animated video that depicted his character murdering Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Republicans censured Democrat Adam Schiff for his work investigating former President Donald Trump while he was in power.