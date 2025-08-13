US Hospital Mgt Commends Nigerianborn Odedele’s Professionalism

The management of a United States hospital has praised Oyo Stateborn health professional Michael Odedele, who practises nursing in the United States, for his exceptional display of professionalism.

One of Odedele’s clinical supervisors, Gregory Mikitarian, stated in a commendation letter that Odedele “takes caring to a different new level” wherever he works. Mikitarian said: “It’s rare to find someone who not only shows up, but shows others how it’s done.

Michael lifts the level of care wherever he works. He is dependable, clinically sharp, and leads by example.” In 2020, while the world was grappling with the first wave of COVID-19, Odedele was on the front lines at a skilled nursing facility in the US, providing direct care to high-risk elderly patients, many of whom were isolated from their families and vulnerable to the virus.

According to the supervisor, whenever there was a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment and rising infection rates in the US, this Merit Comprehensive High School alumnus worked long shifts enforcing infection control procedures, maintaining patient stability, and ensuring that continuity of care never broke down.