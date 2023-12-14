US Holds Historic Responsibility To Ensure Gaza’s Ceasefire – Turkish President

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the United States (US) to ensure an end to the Israeli-Hamas war in Gaza, saying the US holds a historical responsibility to ensure a permanent ceasefire.

The Turkish President made the remark on Thursday while speaking with President Joe Biden via telephone conversation during which he stressed that the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza must be stopped as soon as possible.

Taking to his verified X page, Turkey’s Directorate of Communications confirmed the development

Prior to the call, Erdogan had reiterated that “Gaza is the land of the Palestinian people,” and that the US “needs to accept this.”

“If Biden holds the premise that ‘Gaza is the land of the occupying settlers or Israel, not the Palestinian people’, then it is not possible for us to agree,” he added.

During the phone call, Erdogan stated that the US withdrawal of its unconditional support for Israel would ensure a quick ceasefire and that both the world and the US public opinion have voiced this demand with increasing fervour in recent days.

He emphasised that it is the historic responsibility of the US to ensure a permanent ceasefire in the region as soon as possible.