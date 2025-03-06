US Has Paused Intelligence Sharing With Ukraine, Trump Officials Confirm

Share

US officials have confirmed that President Trump has suspended intelligence sharing with Ukraine besides the pause in military assistance.

“We have taken a step back, and are pausing and reviewing all aspects of this relationship,” National Security Adviser Mike Waltz said.

The move follows Friday’s fiery Oval Office meeting between the US president and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Ukrainian president has since taken steps to repair relations, and Waltz has said that Trump would be open to lifting the freeze if peace talks progress.

However, the decision to halt intelligence support is likely to have serious consequences on the battlefield, says the BBC’s Tom Bateman.

