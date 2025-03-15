US Meeting With Putin Over Ukraine War Productive – Trump

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 18: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks before signing an executive order on expanding access to IVF at his Mar-a-Lago resort on February 18, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. Later today Fox News will air a joint interview between President Trump and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
The 47th United States (US) President, Donald Trump, on Friday said there is a very good chance that the war between Russia and Ukraine can end.
President Trump gave this assurance after the American envoy, Steve Witkoff, had a long meeting with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, in Moscow on Thursday, March 13.
Speaking after the meeting, Trump said his talks with the Russian President were productive, and he had requested that Putin spare the lives of completely surrounded Ukrainian troops.
READ ALSO
“We had very good and productive discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia yesterday, and there is a very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin had used the meeting to convey signals to Trump. He said Russia and the US would work out the timing of a phone call between their presidents once Witkoff had briefed Trump.
Please follow and like us:
Tags: Donald Trump Russia President Russian President Vladimir Putin Ukraine War US Had Productive Talks With Putin Over Ukraine War - Trump