US Meeting With Putin Over Ukraine War Productive – Trump

Donald Trump, The 47th United States (US) President,on Friday said there is a very good chance that the war between Russia and Ukraine can end.

President Trump gave this assurance after the American envoy, Steve Witkoff, had a long meeting with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, in Moscow on Thursday, March 13.

Speaking after the meeting, Trump said his talks with the Russian President were productive, and he had requested that Putin spare the lives of completely surrounded Ukrainian troops.

“We had very good and productive discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia yesterday, and there is a very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin had used the meeting to convey signals to Trump. He said Russia and the US would work out the timing of a phone call between their presidents once Witkoff had briefed Trump.

