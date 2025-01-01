US: Guantanamo Inmate Sent Back To Tunisia

Share

Guantanamo Bay inmate Ridah Bin Saleh alYazidi has been repatriated to Tunisia, the US Department of Defence has said.

He was found eligible for transfer from the detention facility after a “rigorous interagency review process”, a press statement said.

The Pentagon did not say if Yazidi had accepted any guilt.

Since 2002, the Guantanamo Bay detention facility has been used to hold what the US describes as captured unlawful combatants during America’s “war on terror”.

The camp is part of a US naval base complex in southeastern Cuba, reports the BBC

Share

Please follow and like us: