US Govt Warns Iran Against Owning Nuclear Weapon

The United States (US) government on Thursday announced that President Donald Trump will not allow Iran to own a nuclear weapon.

The White House National Security Council, Brian Hughes made this disclosure in an interview with The Washington Post.

According to Brian, President Trump “Will not permit Iran to get a nuclear weapon.”

Brian noted that while Trump prefers a peaceful resolution with Iran, he will not wait indefinitely for negotiations.

This comes as as the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s intelligence directorate and the Defense Intelligence Agency, warned that Israel might attack Iran’s Fordow and Natanz nuclear sites.

In an interview with Fox News on Monday, Trump expressed readiness for a deal with Iran to prevent it from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Trump had said: “Everyone assumes that Israel, with our support or approval, will go in and bomb the hell out of them. I would prefer that not to happen.”

This comes as the spokesperson of Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, Mohajerani, disclosed that Tehran has an “active plan” to counter Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign.

Recall that Mohajerani had warned that Trump’s Maximum Pressure Campaign “will get nowhere.”

Last week, Trump had vowed to restore the “maximum pressure” campaign that he used against Iran during his first tenure.

