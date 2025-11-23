US Govt Vows To Support Nigeria’s Fight Against Terrorism

Following a high-level security meeting at the Pentagon on Thursday, November 20, the United States Government has affirmed its commitment to partnering with Nigeria in the fight against terrorism.

The meeting, hosted by Pete Hegseth, US Secretary of War, was attended by a delegation of security leaders from Nigeria led by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that their meeting took place on the same day the US Congress deliberated on allegations of Christian genocide in Nigeria. According to a readout issued by Sean Parnell, Assistant to the US Secretary of War for Public Affairs, both countries discussed ways to make “Tangible progress on stopping violence against Christians in Nigeria and combating West African jihadist terrorist groups”.

“Secretary Hegseth emphasized the need for Nigeria to demonstrate commitment and take both urgent and enduring action to stop violence against Christians and conveyed the Department’s desire to work by, with, and through Nigeria to deter and degrade terrorists that threaten the United States,” the statement reads.

US President Donald Trump had threatened to instruct the Department of War to send troops into Nigeria with “guns-a-blazing” to “wipe out the Islamic Terrorists”, he said were killing Christians.

Meanwhile, Ribadu, on the directives of President Bola Tinubu, led a high-level delegation to the US on the matter.

The delegation comprised Bianca Ojukwu, minister of state for foreign affairs; Kayode Egbetokun, inspector general of police (IGP); Lateef Fagbemi, attorney general of the federation (AGF) and minister of justice; and Olufemi Oluyede, chief of defence staff (CDS).

The team had also met with Riley Moore, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, in Washington.