US Govt To Revoke Visa Of Students Who Violates Regulation

The United States (US) Government has issued a stern warning to international students regarding the consequences of violating student visa regulations.

In a statement issued on its official X handle, the US Mission in Nigeria stressed that students who drop out, skip classes, or leave their academic programmes without notifying their schools risk having their US student visas revoked.

According to the statement, the actions could also lead to disqualification from obtaining future US visas.

The mission also advised all student visa holders to strictly adhere to the terms of their visas and maintain their academic status to avoid any immigration issues.

“If you drop out, skip classes, or leave your programmes of study without informing your school, your student visa may be revoked, and you may lose eligibility for future US visas.

“Always adhere to the terms of your visa and maintain your student status to avoid any issues,” the mission noted.