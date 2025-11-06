The United States Federal Aviation Administration has announced it was taking the extraordinary step of reducing air traffic by 10 per cent across 40 “High-volume” U.S. markets from Friday, November 7, to maintain travel safety as air traffic controllers exhibit signs of strain during the ongoing government shutdown.

New Telegraph reports that the cutback stands to impact thousands of flights across the country because the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) directs more than 44,000 flights daily, including commercial passenger flights, cargo planes and private aircraft.

The FAA chief, Bryan Bedford, didn’t immediately identify which airports would be affected but said the restrictions would remain in place as long as necessary.

“There is going to be a 10 per cent reduction in capacity at 40 of our locations,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told a White House news briefing on Wednesday, adding they would come into effect on Friday.

The government shutdown created a new record as the longest in history on Wednesday, surpassing the 35-day record set during President Donald Trump’s first term.

READ ALSO:

Airport workers calling in sick rather than working without pay — which led to significant delays — was a major factor in Trump bringing an end to that 2019 shutdown.

Over 60,000 air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration officers are now working without pay, and the White House has warned that increased absenteeism could create chaos at check-in lines.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said in late October that five per cent of flight delays had happened as a result of staffing shortages, but that number had now increased to more than 50 per cent.

Mike cautioned that the “longer the shutdown goes on, and as fewer air traffic controllers show up to work, the safety of the American people is thrown further into jeopardy.”

However, Democrats and Republicans have both remained stiff and adamant over the main sticking point in the shutdown: health care spending.

Democrats say they will only endorse and provide votes to stop the funding lapse after a resolution has been agreed to extend expiring insurance subsidies that make health care affordable for millions of Americans.

While Republicans argued that they would only address health care once Democrats had voted to end the shutdown.

Trump has resolved to heap pressure to compel Democrats to cave by threatening mass layoffs of federal workers and using the shutdown to target progressive priorities.

He reaffirmed on Tuesday his administration’s threat to cut off a vital aid program that helps 42 million Americans pay for groceries for the first time in its more than 60-year history, even though the move was blocked by two courts.

The White House later clarified that it was “fully complying” with its legal obligations and was working to get partial Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments “out the door as much as we can and as quickly as we can.”