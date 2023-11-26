US Govt To Intervene In Benue Humanitarian Situation – SEMA

The call by the Federal Government on the United Nations (UN), other International Partners and donor agencies to wade into the growing humanitarian challenge confronting Benue State is receiving due attention.

This is coming on the heels of the ongoing arrangements by the United States Government to visit the state in January next year to intervene in the issue of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, during her two-day visit to the state recently, drew the attention of the United Nations, other International Partners and humanitarian agencies to the excruciating humanitarian challenge plaguing the state and implored them to as matter of urgency, intervene to save thousands of lives that have been displaced and are wallowing in penury in designated camps.

Dr Edu had stated that the challenge has posed a serious threat to the nation’s ‘Food Basket’ state and is beyond the capacity of the state government, stressing that only the intervention from foreign partners would help mollify the ugly scenario which he described as pathetic and unacceptable.

The homes of the victims have equally been forcefully taken over by the insurgents making it impossible for the return of the IDPs back to their ancestral homes.

But speaking with journalists in Makurdi, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr James Iorpuu, said that arrangements have reached the peak for the visit of the US Government team to formally visit the state for necessary action.

Mr. Iorpuu maintained that already, the state has already been launched on the global map through the ongoing biometric data exercise which is being carried out by the International Organizations for Migration (IOM) to ascertain the actual number of the IDPs in designated camps.

He expressed delight that the International Communities are aware of the situation through the biometric data exercise, adding that the agency has been sending the figures online.

“I am also happy to say that the United States of America’s Government is now interested in the Benue IDP’s situation” he emphasized.

Mr Iorpuu said that Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration has accorded top priority to the humanitarian crises in the state, noting that it was for this reason that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management was created.

“The governor is not joking about the humanitarian crises we have in Benue State and is not resting on its oars in ensuring that those people in the IDPs return to their ancestral homes to continue with their farming activities.

New Telegraph recalls that as part of measures to ensure the return of the displaced victims’ homes, the federal government had flagged off the construction of low-cost Renewed Hope Shelter homes for the IDPs at Tatyough community in the Mbagwen district of Makurdi local government area of the state.

At least 80 per cent of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of herdsmen attacks are said to have accepted the cluster resettlement plan of the federal government.