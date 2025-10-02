US Govt Shutdown: Visa, Passport Services To Continue In Nigeria – US Embassy

The United States (US) Embassy in Nigeria has confirmed that visa and passport services will continue uninterrupted, even as the U.S. government undergoes a partial shutdown.

This announcement was made in a terse statement shared on Wednesday, October 1, via its official X handle, clarifying that while its social media activity would be scaled back, essential consular services remain operational.

The development comes as many Nigerians expressed concern that the shutdown in Washington could affect visa processing, student travel plans, and other consular services.

The embassy further explained that its social media accounts would not be updated regularly until government funding is restored, except for urgent safety and security information.

The Embassy advised Nigerians to check travel.state.gov for updates on consular services, including visa appointments and passport processing.

However, the US President, Donald Trump, while defending the shutdown, said it could help him eliminate programmes linked to Democrats’ priorities.

“Due to the lapse in appropriations, this X account will not be updated regularly until full operations resume, with the exception of urgent safety and security information.

“At this time, scheduled passport and visa transit services in the United States and at U.S. Embassies and Consulates overseas will continue during the lapse in appropriations as the situation permits”, the embassy stated in a notice issued via its official X handle.

The shutdown, which stems from a dispute over Democratic demands for health care funding, which Republicans have resisted, began after US lawmakers and President Donald Trump failed to reach a budget deal.

The development has forced several federal departments and agencies to halt operations, except for essential services such as the military, postal service, and social welfare schemes like Social Security and food stamps.