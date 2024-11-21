US Govt Seeks Breakup Of Google In Antitrust Case

Share

The United States (US) government has intensified its antitrust crackdown on Google, asking a federal judge to order the dismantling of the tech giant by forcing the sale of its Chrome browser and potentially its Android mobile operating system.

The move represents a significant escalation in efforts to rein in the dominance of big tech companies.

In a court filing, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) urged sweeping changes to Google’s business operations, including banning agreements that make Google the default search engine on smartphones and preventing it from leveraging its control of Android to stifle competition.

The antitrust officials argued that if these remedies fail, Google should also be compelled to divest from Android, one of its most critical assets.

However, Kent Walker, Google’s President of global affairs on Wednesday condemned the filing, accusing the DOJ of pursuing an “Extreme and interventionist agenda.”

Walker warned that such actions would disrupt Google’s product ecosystem, harm consumers and small businesses, and threaten America’s leadership in global technology.

The DOJ’s proposal marks a rare move by regulators to challenge the unchecked growth of tech giants, a shift reminiscent of the failed attempt to break up Microsoft two decades ago.

The landmark case follows Judge Amit Mehta’s August ruling that declared Google a monopoly, primarily due to its confidential agreements with smartphone manufacturers like Apple.

These agreements secured Google as the default search engine, providing it unparalleled access to user data and consolidating its dominance in the search engine market.

Google is expected to respond to the DOJ’s demands in a filing next month, with rival arguments set for a hearing in April.

Regardless of Judge Mehta’s eventual ruling, experts anticipate that Google will appeal, potentially taking the case to the US Supreme Court, a process that could take years.

Adding to the uncertainty, the outcome of the 2024 presidential election could influence the case’s trajectory.

President-elect Donald Trump, set to take office in January, may decide to continue, modify, or abandon the DOJ’s antitrust actions against Google and other tech giants.

Trump’s stance on big tech has been inconsistent.

While he has criticized Google for alleged bias against conservative content, he has also suggested that breaking up the company might be too extreme.

The DOJ’s proposed remedies have sparked debate within the tech industry.

Walker warned that the breakup of Google would hinder its investments in artificial intelligence and other innovations, labelling the move as “unprecedented government overreach.”

Adam Kovacevich, CEO of the Chamber of Progress, criticized the DOJ’s demands as “fantastical” and legally unsound

He advocated for more narrowly tailored solutions instead of dismantling the company’s core assets.

This case is one of five active antitrust lawsuits against major tech companies under the Biden administration’s aggressive efforts to curb big tech dominance.

Similar cases are pending against Amazon, Meta, and Apple.

If Trump’s administration continues these legal battles, the outcomes could reshape the technology industry and redefine antitrust enforcement in the United States.

