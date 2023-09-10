US Govt. Nominates Renowned Broadcaster, Finbarr For Prestigious Edward Munrow Fellowship

The US Department of State has nominated renowned broadcaster and former Special Assistant to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Aniekeme Finbarr as Nigeria’s representative in the 2023 Cohort of the US Government’s International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) starting in Washington DC on Monday.

The program title which has drawn 23 international participants from 22 countries is titled: Edward R. Murrow Program for Journalists – New and Traditional Broadcast Media II.

The program will span for weeks and will involve in-person professional sessions and engagements with American political, educational, and cultural stakeholders.

Finbarr, Nigeria’s representative and the only West African to this year’s edition has enjoyed a flourishing broadcasting spanning more than 13 years as an independent broadcaster on several radio and TV stations, including the Network Service of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria and also served as sports editor on Abuja’s Love Fm.

He was appointed Special Assistant, Media to Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State in 2015 and re-appointed Special Assistant, New Media in 2019.

The Edward R. Murrow Program for Journalists is a flagship initiative of the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs’ International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) and has brought more than 1,200 foreign journalists to the U.S.

The International Visitor Leadership program which is over 80 years old is the U.S. Department of State’s premier professional exchange program, connecting current and emerging foreign leaders with their American counterparts through short-term programs to build mutual understanding on foreign policy issues.

Nearly 210,000 distinguished individuals have participated in the program, including more than 350 current and former Chiefs of State and Heads of Government, and thousands of leaders from the public and private sectors.