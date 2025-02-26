US Govt Excludes UK, Nigeria, Others From Visa-Fee Entry

Share

The United States has published a list of eligible countries for its 2025 Visa Waiver Programme (VWP). New Telegraph learnt last night that in the list, the United Kingdom was removed from the programme but however remains eligible under specific conditions.

The list, however, does not include African countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, or South Africa. This update, according to checks, simplifies visafree entry into the United States for millions worldwide, making business, tourism, and transit travel more accessible.

The 2025 visa waiver programme includes 40 countries whose citizens can now travel to the US without a visa. However, as the new VWP brings exciting opportunities for international travellers from many countries, some others are regretting the new development.

According to the US Bureau of Consular Affairs, the Visa Waiver Programme allows most citizens of eligible countries to travel to the U.S. for tourism or business for up to 90 days without requiring a visa.

The agency stated: “Travelers must have a valid Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) approval prior to travel and meet all requirements explained below.

“If you prefer to have a visa in your passport, you may still apply for a visitor visa.” The 2025 Visa Waiver Programme has also introduced policy updates on permit eligibility, revisions to the list of participating countries, and new travel policies.

Meanwhile, Romania this year, joined the list as a new entrant. However, Taiwan and the United Kingdom remain eligible under specific conditions.

