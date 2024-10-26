US Govt Evacuates Binance Executive, Gambaryan From Nigeria In Medically Equipped Aircraft

Share

Following the release of the embattled Binance executive, Tigran Gambaryan from the Correctional centre in Abuja, the United States (US) government has sent a medically equipped aircraft to evacuate him from Nigeria.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the Nigerian government on Wednesday dropped money laundering charges earlier brought against Binance and it’s executives.

On Saturday, the US National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan revealed that Gambaryan’s release was a result of “Less confrontational” conversations between Nigeria and the US officials.

“A plane equipped with medical equipment departed Nigeria’s capital, Abuja to bring him back to the US for needed medical attention”, he stated.

Recall that the embattled Binance executive was arrested during a business trip to Nigeria in February, and held at the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja since April.

On Wednesday, October 23 2024, Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency dropped the money laundering charges against Gambaryan.

