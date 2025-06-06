US Funding Cut From ADF, Others To Impact Africa’s Infrastructure Drive’

Share

The announcement of deep cuts in United States development assistance has cast a deep shadow over Africa’s infrastructure ambitions as indications emerged that the African Development Fund (ADF), the continent’s principal vehicle for concessional financing, now faces a possible 37 per cent drop in donor contributions, with Washington potentially withdrawing entirely.

Managing Director, Project Management Institute, Sub-Saharan Africa, George Asamani, made this known in an interview, saying that President Donald Trump’s withdrawals of support funding would hamper the ADF’s running and the continent’s infrastructure development.

Asamani said that in March this year too, the US withdrew from the Just Energy Transition Partnership, to which it had initially pledged more than $1.5 billion of grant and commercial funding.

According to him, “even if these cuts prove to be temporary, the damage may not be because recovering lost momentum could mean sacrificing years of economic growth, delaying critical infrastructure projects, and widening the development gap in the continent.

“And if the decline signals a more permanent shift, then the implications are even more profound.” He pointed out that rather than wait for fortunes to swing again in their favour, African governments must take proactive steps to secure their development trajectories.

“As development partner contributions shrink, governments across the continent will need to take on a greater share of project financing through their national budgets.

That reality is sobering, but it also presents a compelling opportunity to reimagine public investment through the lens of discipline, delivery, and results,” Asamani stated.

The managing director stressed: “In recent years, many African economies have faced a challenging paradox: rising investment in infrastructure has not always translated into timely project delivery.

“Historically, PMI data has reported that roughly 10 per cent of project investment is wasted due to poor project performance.

“Let’s take the global construction market, which is projected to reach approximately $17.05 trillion this year, and poor project performance, like going over time or budget, could cost it more than $1 trillion.”

The economic expert hinted that in Africa, where public debt levels are already placing pressure on national budgets and fiscal space is increasingly limited, improving efficiency in infrastructure delivery was no longer optional, adding “if the funding tap is tightening, the only viable response is better stewardship of the remaining resources.

That means placing execution, how projects are delivered, at the centre of fiscal policy.” According to him, professionalising project management in the public sector is the single most powerful lever African governments can pull to stretch limited budgets.

That said, he noted that professionalising project delivery is not without its challenges. He said: “Many governments still contend with institutional constraints, limited technical capacity, and high turnover in public sector roles.

“These realities underscore the need for long-term investment in skills development.” Continuing, he stated: “Even a modest 10 per cent improvement in project delivery efficiency could translate into billions in savings, resources that could be redirected toward critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and public safety.

“In essence, stronger project management leads directly to better development outcomes, without placing additional tax burdens on citizens or increasing national debt. “There is also a long-term political dividend.

When governments consistently implement visible, highimpact infrastructure projects, they build public trust, foster investor confidence, and stimulate employment.

“In the context of a rapidly growing youth population and pressing job creation needs, infrastructure delivery should be positioned not merely as capex but as an instrument for inclusive growth and economic resilience.”

He observed that in today’s constrained environment, Africa could no longer afford inefficiency, saying: “Every missed milestone, budget overrun, or failed audit is not just a governance issue—it’s a tax on future generations.

“That is why national treasuries must begin to view project management capability as a strategic economic asset. “Government ministries should collaborate to embed delivery units staffed by qualified project professionals.

Of course, embedding this level of project management rigour will not happen overnight. “Strengthening delivery capability across ministries is a medium-term reform, but one that must begin now if future infrastructure investments are to deliver their intended outcomes.”

