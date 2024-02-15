US Fugitive Wanted For Murder Re-Arrested in Kenya

Kenyan police have re-arrested a fugitive murder suspect who had escaped from police custody, local media report. Kelvin Kangethe, 41, is wanted by US authorities in connection with the killing of his girlfriend in Boston last October. He has not commented on the allegations.

He had been detained in Kenya awaiting a decision on whether to extradite him to the US. Last week, he escaped from a police station in the capital, Nairobi, where he was being held, reports the BBC.

Nairobi police chief Adamson Bungei said the suspect was captured on Tuesday night in Ngong – on the outskirts of the capital – after a five-day manhunt.