US Fugitive Wanted for Murder Escapes Custody in Kenya

A man who fled the US after allegedly killing his girl-friend has mysteriously escaped police custody in Kenya. Kelvin Kangethe, 41, was arrested last week while leaving a club in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, after a months-long manhunt by Kenyan and US authorities.

A court had allowed police to hold him for 30 days awaiting his extradition. Authorities say that after Kangethe murdered his girlfriend last October, he abandoned her body in a car at Boston Logan International Airport. He then boarded a flight to Kenya, his country of origin, reports the BBC.

He has not commented on the allegations. Police have shocked Kenyans by disclosing that Kangethe managed to walk out of the Nairobi police station where he was being detained on Wednesday evening and boarded a public transport vehicle.

Four police officers who were on duty and a lawyer who had met Kangethe before he escaped have been arrested, Nairobi police commander Adamson Bungei told local media.