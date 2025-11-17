The United States (US) flights will return to normal routine on Monday following the suspension of reductions imposed during the government shutdown.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which made this known on Sunday, said the restrictions would be lifted and “Normal operations can resume” across the country from 6:00 am Washington time (1100 GMT) on Monday.

New Telegraph recalls that thousands of flights were halted due to staff shortage during the shutdown, which stretched into a record 43 days.

Ten per cent of domestic flights were cut at 40 of the busiest US airports due to a shortage of control tower staff, who were asked to work without pay as the budget stalemate dragged on.

The Aviation Industry was further constrained after President Donald Trump threatened to dock pay for air traffic controllers who called in sick during the shutdown, accusing them of being unpatriotic.

Flights were still cut by three per cent over the weekend despite the shutdown ending on Wednesday, though the FAA said some airlines had not complied with the restrictions.

“Now we can refocus our efforts on surging controller hiring and building the brand new, state-of-the-art air traffic control system,” Transport Secretary Sean Duffy said in a statement.

The end of restrictions comes days before a surge in passengers travelling around the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday on November 27.