US Firm to Train LCCI SMEG On Export Opportunities

SMExport Week, an initiative created by ConnectAmericas, the platform of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in collaboration with Google, ExporTT, CAMACOL and JAMPRO, have pledged to train Small and Medium-sized exporting companies targeting export potential to the global market in Nigeria.

A President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mrs. Toki Mabogunje made this known in an open letter to the Chairman of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry Small and Medium Enterprise Group (LCCI SMEG), Mrs. Angela Bamkole, while inviting her members to the all important training session on goods export.

Mabogunje said: “We would like to invite you to join the SMExport Week from March 18th to 22nd, 2024. This event will be virtual and completely free of charge, and it is aimed at strengthening your knowledge, training your employees, and connecting with experts on the most relevant topics in foreign trade. “SMExport Week is an initiative created by ConnectAmericas, the platform of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in collaboration with Google, ExporTT, CAMACOL and JAMPRO.

“The training session is designed for entrepreneurs, businesspeople, and professionals linked to small and medium-sized exporting companies or those with export potential who want to strengthen their knowledge of foreign trade to explore opportunities in the global market. “We invite you to share this email with your colleagues, employees, contacts, or partners, as the sessions will be open and free to everyone!