August 29, 2025
US Fed Gov, Cook, Sues Trump Over His Attempt To Fire Her

Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook has sued President Donald Trump over his attempt to fire her, setting up a potential legal battle with implications for the US central bank’s autonomy.

Cook has asked the court to declare Trump’s firing order “unlawful and void”, and also named Fed Chairman Jerome Powell as defendant. Trump has said there was “sufficient reason” to believe Cook had made false statements on her mortgage, and cited constitutional powers which he said allowed him to remove her.

Cook previously said that “no cause exists under the law” to sack her, reports the BBC. The president has put increasing pressure on the Fed over what he sees as an “unwillingness to lower interest rates.

