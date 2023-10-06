US F-16 Fighter Jet Shut Down Turkish Drone

The Pentagon on Thursday said the United States (US) shot down a Turkish drone after coming close to American troops in northeastern Syria.

US military officials repeatedly warned Ankara about flying drones near US troops.

However, Turkey claimed that the drone was not theirs, which was taken out by an American F-16 fighter jet.

Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin spoke to his Turkish counterpart later about Ankara’s military activity near US forces in Syria, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters.

Ryder said that Turkish drone strikes were being carried out inside a declared US-restricted operating zone, and a drone was less than half a kilometer away from American troops before the F-16 took it out.

But he noted that there was no initial indication that Turkey was intentionally targeting US forces, calling it a “regrettable incident.” No US forces were harmed.

The US and Turkey have been at odds over Syria as Washington continues to back and support the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The SDF has been a critical ally in the fight against ISIS and other terrorist groups.

Turkey has also previously threatened a ground attack inside Syria against US-backed fighters, which the US has repeatedly warned against.