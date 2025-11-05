US Exploring Opportunity To Site Military Base In Nigeria –Dambazau

Ex-Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd) has accused the United States of plotting to establish a military base in Nigeria, using the Christian genocide claims to achieve the target.

He made the claim yesterday at the 7th Annual Lecture of the Just Friends Club of Nigeria (JFCN) in Abuja. Dambazau also said President Donald Trump’s threat to launch a military operation to stop the killings in the country is aimed at compelling Nigeria to succumb to its dictates. The ex-military chief said: “In the more than 10 years of US presence in Niger, where it maintained two military bases, what did the US do to prevent the growth of security challenges?

“It is also on record that at the initial second coming of the Trump administration, US Congressmen accused USAID of terrorism financing in Africa. “I think the US is looking for an opportunity to establish an alternative base in Nigeria, a country known to protect only its interests by any means possible, including the use of force. “Unfortunately, they have willing partners in Nigeria.

It is clear that there is a lack of national cohesion in facing a common enemy to address terrorism and criminal violence in the country. “It is a known fact that terrorists, secessionists, militants, bandits, and insurgents attack individuals and communities regardless of their faith or ethnicity.

“The lack of national cohesion in finding solutions to security challenges in Nigeria is a major reason for the intractable herderfarmer conflicts.” Apparently disputing the US claims, Dambazau recalled that the Boko Haram insurgency and terrorism were regional issues prevalent in the Sahel and Lake Chad due to the affiliations of those operating in the regions.

He said:”Borno and Yobe are the front lines of the Boko Haram insurgency and at least 80 per cent of the populations are Muslim, and thousands of them have been killed or wounded, with millions displaced, in addition to denying their children to attend schools, and the parents to go to farm. “Most of these casualties are the aged, women, and children, whose lives do not seem to matter if they are not Christians.”