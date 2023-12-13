US, Europe Electric Vehicle Charger Firms Battle For Prime Locations

The European and United States (US) Electric vehicle (EV) charging companies have begun to fight for the best spot for fast public chargers, and industry insiders predict fresh rounds of consolidation as more big investors enter the sector.

Many current EV charger companies are backed by long-term investors, and more are expected to launch. imminent bans in various countries on cars powered by fossil fuels have made the sector more attractive to infrastructure investors like M&G’s Infracapital and Sweden’s EQT.

“If you look at our customers, it’s like a land-grabbing game now,” Tomi Ristimaki, CEO of Finnish EV charger manufacturer Kempower said. “Who gets the best locations now can guarantee electricity sales in the coming years.”

Industry analysts say there are more than 900 EV charging companies globally. The sector has attracted over $12 billion in venture capital funding since 2012, according to PitchBook.

As big investors fund more consolidation, “the fast-charging landscape will look pretty different from the landscape that exists today,” said Michael Hughes, chief revenue and commercial officer for ChargePoint, one of the largest suppliers of EV charging equipment and software. Corporations from Volkswagen to BP and E.ON have invested heavily in the industry, which has seen 85 acquisitions since 2017.

There are more than 30 fast-charger operators in the UK alone. Two new ones launched last month: Australia’s Jolt, backed by BlackRock, Infrastructure Fund, and Zapgo, which has received 25 million pounds ($31.4 million) in funding from Canadian pension fund OPTrust.

In the U.S. market, Tesla is the biggest player, but more convenience stores and fuel stations will soon join the fray and the number of U.S. fast-charging networks will more than double to 54 in 2030 from 25 in 2022, said Loren McDonald, CEO of San Francisco-based research firm EVAdoption.

It can take four years for a properly placed EV charging station to become profitable once utilization hits around 15%. Charger companies complain red tape in Europe is slowing expansion. Still, the sector is viewed as a good bet by long-term infrastructure investors like Infracapital, which owns Norway’s Recharge and has invested in Britain’s Gridserve.

“With the right locations, long-term investments in (charging companies) absolutely make sense,” said Christophe Bordes, managing director at Infracapital.

ChargePoint’s Hughes believes larger players will start looking beyond existing sites for new real estate, purpose-built for mega-facilities with 20 or 30 fast-charge dispensers, surrounded by retailers and amenities.

“There’s a race for space,” he said, “but it will take longer than anybody expects to find, build, and enable these new sites for the next generation of fast charging.”

Competition for the best sites is becoming fierce and site hosts can switch between operators before settling on a winner.

“We like to say there’s no such thing as a dead deal when you’re talking to a site host,” Blink Charging CEO Brendan Jones said.