US Envoys Use Music To Foster Collaboration, Economic Opportunities In Creative Sector

The United States Mission in Nigeria is celebrating a successful US Arts envoy visit by Pipeline Vocal Projects to Lagos and Abuja. Hailing is from Alaska and known for their genre-bending vocal arrangements and high-energy performances.

While in Nigeria, the award-winning American vocal trio led masterclasses, mentored emerging artists, and performed live alongside Nigerian students and emerging vocal talents. The trio hosted masterclasses in Lagos. In these sessions, they engaged with students from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and the Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON) and led interactive vocal jams for emerging artists at Ogidi Studios, providing hands-on workshops and guidance for aspiring vocalists.

These events concluded in a live concert at Terra Kulture, uniting musical talent and creativity in an unforgettable performance. US Consul General, Rick Swart, said: “Pipeline Vocal Project’s visit to Nigeria has been an outstanding representation of American musical excellence, with their mentorship, collaboration, and performances inspiring a new generation of Nigerian artists.

“We are proud that this concert sits within our broader portfolio of artist exchanges that connect US and Nigerian creatives. “These people-to-people links complement the U.S. Mission’s efforts to broaden economic opportunity, deter illegal migration, and make both our countries stronger.” In Abuja, the musical trio led vocal masterclasses at Abba Music Studio (AMS), teaching a wide range of students on beginning, intermediate, and advanced vocal techniques.