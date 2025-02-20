US Envoy Meets Zelenskiy After Trump’s Jabs

Share

The United States (US) envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg on Thursday met with the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv after President Donald Trump’s jabs.

New Telegraph gathered that there was no immediate word on whether their talks helped smooth over an unprecedented wartime rift between the once firm allies.

Meanwhile, Zelenskiy had earlier struck a conciliatory tone after accusing Trump of repeating Russian disinformation in response to the US president’s accusation that Ukraine had started the three-year-old war with Russia.

It would be recalled that Trump referred to Zelenskiy as a dictator.

The US president, who has spent just a month in office is pushing for a quick deal to end the war and has alarmed Washington’s European allies by leaving them and Ukraine out of initial talks with Russia.

His vice, JD Vance, said on Thursday that he believed that an end to the conflict was near, adding that there was no stopping the war without speaking to Russia.

Trump’s Ukraine and Russia envoy Keith Kellogg said on arriving in Kyiv on Wednesday that he was there to listen.

He met Zelenskiy on Thursday but there was no immediate word from either side on the outcome of the talks.

Trump is seeking to reestablish ties with Russia and also invest in Ukraine’s resources of minerals critical to the energy transition.

Ukraine rejected an initial US plan as it did not include security guarantees.

White House national security adviser Mike Waltz said on Thursday that Ukraine should rein in its criticism of the United States and agree to the minerals deal.

“They need to tone it down and take a hard look and sign that deal,” Waltz said.

