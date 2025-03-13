US Envoy In Qatar To Join Talks On Extending Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Share

The White House’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, is in Qatar to join indirect talks between Israel and Hamas on extending the fragile ceasefire in Gaza.

This week, negotiators from both sides have begun meeting mediators for the first time since President Donald Trump took office on January 20.

The 42-day first phase of the Gaza deal and temporary truce came into effect on the eve of his inauguration.

That first phase ultimately saw Hamas return 25 living Israeli hostages and the remains of eight others – in exchange for about 1,800 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel – as well as five living Thai hostages.

It ended on March 1, reports the BBC. Israel now hopes the US can advance a plan for a two-month truce extension, which would start with the release of about half of the living hostages still held.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

