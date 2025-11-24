New Telegraph

November 24, 2025
US English Access Program Honors Nigerian Teacher, Obinegbu

The United States Mission in Nigeria has recognized Lucy Chinenye Obinegbu, a teacher in the U.S. English Access program, as one of the most engaged educators in the Access Community of Practice for September 2025.

Through her active participation, Ms. Obinegbu has demonstrated a strong commitment to collaboration, innovation, and excellence in teaching.

Her efforts contribute to the Access Program’s broader mission of promoting U.S. educational excellence and leadership worldwide.

READ ALSO:

The English Access Program is a U.S. Department of State initiative aimed at providing high-quality English language instruction to talented secondary school students, fostering leadership skills, cultural exchange, and academic development.

In celebrating Ms. Obinegbu’s achievement, the U.S. Mission encourages the community to recognize the impact of dedicated educators in advancing education and building stronger global connections.

