US Embassy To Nigerians: Visa Fees Remain Non-Refundable Regardless Of Outcome

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has maintained that visa application fees remain nonrefundable and non-transferable. In a post shared on its official X handle yesterday, the US Mission in Nigeria admitted growing concerns among Nigerian applicants over the visa fees.

However, it wrote that: “Like most countries, US visa fees cover the cost of processing the application, regardless of the outcome. “While fees are non-refundable and non-transferable, each application is reviewed thoroughly and fairly.”

The US Mission explained that the payment covers the administrative cost of processing applications and not the issuance of visas.

According to the embassy, all applications are given a fair and thorough review before decisions are made. It urged applicants to prepare their applications carefully and to make use of resources provided on the official website — ng.usembassy. gov/visas — to guide them through the process.

The clarification follows repeated complaints from Nigerians who have expressed concerns about visa fees after denials or delays in processing. Many applicants have argued that such payments should at least be partially refunded, especially when the process takes long periods or ends in refusal.

Visa processing and access to the United States remain one of the most sought-after by Nigerians, with thousands applying yearly for student, work, tourist, and immigrant categories.

The United States, however, maintains that its system is designed to ensure fairness, transparency, and security, insisting that the fees only cover processing costs. The Mission’s latest statement comes as part of its #VisaWiseTravelSmart campaign aimed at educating applicants on US visa procedures and requirements.