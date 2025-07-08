US Embassy Sets New Social Media Rule For Nigerian Visa Applicants

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has implemented new guidelines for Nigerians applying for F, M, and J nonimmigrant visas categories typically issued to students and exchange programme participants.

A key part of the new directive mandates that all applicants in these categories adjust the privacy settings of their personal social media profiles to “public”.

The announcement was made on Monday via the official X account of the United States Diplomatic Mission Nigeria.

According to the post, the policy takes immediate effect, forming part of a broader strategy to enhance security and applicant vetting procedures.

“Effective immediately, all individuals applying for an F, M, or J nonimmigrant visa are requested to adjust the privacy settings on all of their personal social media accounts to ‘public,’” the US Mission stated.

The move is designed to assist consular officers in verifying applicant identities and ensuring their admissibility to the United States.

The updated rule aligns with a previous announcement from the US Department of State, which, on June 18, 2025, published new guidance requiring enhanced scrutiny of social media activity for applicants within these visa categories.

This policy marks a significant shift in how social media is treated in the visa application process. By making profiles publicly accessible, applicants may now be evaluated based on the content they share online as part of their overall vetting.

The US government reiterated its long-standing stance on visas, emphasizing that a visa is “a privilege, not a right.” The implication is clear: applicants are expected to meet elevated standards of transparency and accountability in order to qualify for entry.

For Nigerian students and exchange visitors aspiring to travel to the US, compliance with this new requirement is now a critical step in the application process.