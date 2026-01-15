US Embassy Reopens Redesigned Centre To Deepen US–Nigeria Ties

The United States Embassy in Abuja yesterday announced the official reopening of its redesigned American Centre (for excellence and creativity) at the Embassy Chancery, to deepen USNigeria relations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Centre features modernised spaces and enhanced technology aimed at expanding educational, cultural and professional opportunities for Nigerians of all ages.

In a statement, the embassy said the role of the American Centre and American Spaces are basically to foster opportunity and connection. It explained that the goal of having such spaces was to provide information about the U.S., English language teaching and learning, and educational advisory for study at U.S. institutions.

Others include providing information about U.S. cultural programmes, networking with US exchange programme alumni and professional skills building.

The US Ambassador to Nigeria Richard Mills said: “Today, we are proud to reopen the American Centre as a space that celebrates American excellence in arts and reflects the values that define our nation.

“American Spaces have become trusted venues for young people seeking opportunities to learn about the United States, improve their English, and develop professional skills.

“They offer a welcoming environment where students, entrepreneurs, and community leaders can connect, collaborate and innovate.”

He added that through educational advisory, entrepreneurship training, and digital literacy programmes, American Spaces equipped Nigerians with the tools they needed to succeed in a rapidly changing global economy.