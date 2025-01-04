US embassy quarters, EFCC, NNPC, others to witness darkness from January 6 to 21

Share

National Assembly Complex, FIRS, MTN Hq, Airforce Quarters, Survey General Office, others upgraded to Band A

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) yesterday announced that there would be power interruptions in some areas of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, from January 6 to January 21.

It listed the affected areas to include: Lugbe, Airport Road, Kapwa, NNPC and surrounding neighbourhoods as well as Games Village, Christ Embassy Church, American International School and Spring Court.

Others are the American Embassy Quarters, EFCC HQ, Coca Cola, Railway, FMC, Parts of Apo, Parts of Gudu, Gbazango & environs, Parts of Kubwa, Bwari & environs, Parts of Jahi, Parts of Jabi, Karu, Nyanya, Mararaba, Keffi & environs,

It explained that the disruptions will be due to the relocation of the 33KV DC Airport Feeder and 132KV Kukwaba-Apo Transmission Line Towers along the Outer Southern Expressway, a project being undertaken by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

These were contained in a statement titled: “Important announcement,” on its official X handle, yesterday.

