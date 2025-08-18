The United States (US) Mission in Nigeria has mandated visa applicants to submit all their social media accounts used in the last five years during the application process for the United States of America (USA).

Announcing the development in a post on its official X page on Monday, the US Embassy said this rule requires applicants to provide all social media usernames and handles used for the past five years on the DS-160 visa application form.

This is as the US Department of State intensified visa applications in a bid to strengthen national security through enhanced screening measures.

The embassy further noted that applicants must certify that the information in their visa application is true and correct before they sign and submit it for vetting.

The mission cautioned that defiance of the mandate could result in potential ineligibility for future U.S. visas and visa denials.

The post read, “Visa applicants are required to list all social media usernames or handles of every platform they have used from the last 5 years on the DS-160 visa application form.”

“Applicants certify that the information in their visa application is true and correct before they sign and submit.

“Omitting social media information could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future visas.”