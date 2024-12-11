US Embassy Issues New Directive For Nigerian Visa Applicants

Share

The United States (US) Embassy has advised visa applicants with interviews set for after January 1, 2025, to make at least two visits to the Consulate General in Lagos as part of their immigration visa process.

This directive was shared in a post on the Embassy’s X account on Wednesday.

The statement reads: “For applicants with interviews scheduled after January 1, 2025, you are required to visit the Consulate General in Lagos at least twice during the immigrant visa process.

“This new process is designed to help you prepare for your visa interview and to prevent significant delays in processing your immigrant visa.”

According to the embassy, the first visit will involve an “In-Person Document Review” with a consular officer.

“This review ensures that applicants are prepared for their visa interviews. The review allows applicants to retrieve any missing documents ahead of their visa interviews, helping to avoid delays in application processing,” the embassy clarified

