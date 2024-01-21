US Elections: DeSantis Suspends Campaign In Favour Of Trump

Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis on Sunday announced his withdrawal from the Republican Presidential Nomination race.

DeSanti made this known in a now-viral video he uploaded on the popular social media platform, X.

The development followed South Carolina Governor, Nikki Haley, the Republican contender for former President Donald Trump presented her final case against him in New Hampshire.

According to a poll issued on Sunday, Trump is getting more and more support in the state to reclaim the candidature for his party.

The last CNN/University of New Hampshire poll, released on Sunday, shows that the former president is now the top pick for 50% of potential Republican primary voters, increasing his lead over Haley, who is supported by 39% of voters. There was a two percentage point margin of error in the poll, which was conducted from Tuesday to Friday.

The poll showed Trump gained supporters since early January when 39% of those surveyed said they would vote for him. Haley’s support level also rose from 32% in the earlier poll as other Republicans have exited the race.

Trump also leads DeSantis, who had jumped ahead to South Carolina only to cancel several planned television appearances on Sunday to return to New Hampshire for a hastily scheduled evening campaign event.