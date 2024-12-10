US Elections, Bobrisky, Grid Collapse Top Nigerians’ Google Search In 2024

Share

The United States (US) Presidential election, incessant grid collapse, the new Nigerian national anthem, and Bobrisky were the most searched on Google by Nigerians in 2024.

This was revealed by the multinational company, Google in its 2024 Year in Search for Nigeria release on Tuesday, December 10.

It would be recalled that many Nigerians became interested in the national grid due to consistent power failure as a result of the grid collapse.

According to reports, the national grid has collapsed more than 10 times this year.

The report indicated the most popular searches, notable individuals, actors, musicians, topics, questions, and other subjects that captured Nigerians’ attention in the outgoing year.

“In Nigeria, this year’s results show a continued interest in the political and economic landscape, with searches related to the US elections, the new national anthem, and the national grid topping the news category in this order,” Google stated.

According to the report, Nigerians were also curious about personalities like Bobrisky, who led the trending people’s list this year.

The report further shows that the music scene in 2024 was marked by a surge in popularity for artists like Shallipopi and Khaid, who also featured prominently in the overall personalities list.

The top trending song was “I Don’t Care” by Boy Spyce, followed closely by “Ozeba” and “Commas” by Ayra.

Nigerians also showed keen interest in understanding the lyrics of various songs, with “Ogechi lyrics”, “Ozeba lyrics”, and “Omemma by Chandler Moore lyrics” leading the searches in the lyrics category.

Commenting on the findings, the Communications and Public Affairs Manager at Google West Africa, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, said: “The 2024 Year in Search offers a unique lens into the questions, interests, and conversations that shaped the lives of Nigerians this year.

“From cultural milestones to pressing concerns, these insights reflect how Search continues to be a valuable tool for users to navigate and better understand their world.”

The report also revealed the happenings in the entertainment sector as movies like “A Tribe Called Judah”, “Treasure In The Sky”, and “Damsel” topped the most searches on the movie charts.

The top TV series that captured the interest of Nigerian netizens included “Supacell”, “My Demon”, and “Queen of Tears”.

In the culinary world, Nigerians explored diverse recipes with “Pornstar Martini recipe” leading the searches.

Concerns about personal well-being and global events were also reflected in search trends.

Questions like “How much is dollar to naira today?”, “How to get perfectly defined curls for African hair?”, and “Who won the US presidential election?” topped the list of queries. Nigerians were curious about the meaning of words like “demure,” “steeze,” and “pet peeves,” turning to Search for answers.

Google’s Year in Search is an annual analysis that reveals the top trending lists and also spotlights what the world searches to see, learn, and do.

While the US election that saw Donald Trump emerge as the new American President held in November, President Bola Tinubu on May 29 signed into law the bill to revert to Nigeria’s old national anthem which was dropped by a military government in 1978.

Share

Please follow and like us: