US Election: Yellen To Promote Biden’s Economic Record

As part of an expanded domestic tour plan, the President Joe Biden administration is sending United States (US) Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen to Chicago and Milwaukee this week to promote President Joe Biden’s economic policies to the American people.

The Treasury stated late on Sunday that Yellen will contend that the current recovery was quicker, fairer, and more revolutionary than earlier economic recoveries in a speech to the Economic Club of Chicago on Thursday.

Yellen will compare the Trump administration’s inability to pass significant infrastructure legislation to Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure measure, his investments in semiconductors, and the hundreds of billions of dollars in tax cuts for sustainable energy.

“Our country’s infrastructure has been deteriorating for decades. In the Trump Administration, the idea of doing anything to fix it was a punch line. But this administration has delivered,” Yellen will say.

Yellen has previously touted Biden’s investment legislation, taking trips to North Carolina and Boston in recent weeks, but has avoided direct comparisons with former President Donald Trump.

She will make her speech in Chicago two days after the Republican primary in New Hampshire, where Trump intends to defeat opponent Nikki Haley, the former American ambassador to the UN during the first two years of his presidency.

Inflation has been a barrier to Biden’s attempts to gain people’s trust in his economic management, but it is finally abating. Yellen has stated that Americans will become more optimistic about their financial situation as pay rises surpass price increases.

The consumer sentiment poll from the University of Michigan for January reached its highest point in two and a half years on Friday, indicating an improvement in attitude among all age and income groups.

After her speech in Chicago, Yellen will travel to Milwaukee on Jan. 26 to visit a worker training facility, partly funded by Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief law, the American Rescue Plan Act.