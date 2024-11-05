US Election: Two Polling Units Closes Over Bomb Threats

Share

At least two polling units have been temporarily closed in Fulton County and Georgia, on Tuesday after authorities received non-credible bomb threats in the ongoing United States (US) Presidential election.

New Telegraph reliably gathered that the two polling locations were closed for about 30 minutes.

Fulton County Police said the voting locations at the Etris Community Center and Gullatt Elementary School in Union City closed for a short duration in the morning in response to the threats.

“The Fulton County Department of Registration & Elections will seek a court order to allow these polling places to remain open for the same period as the temporary closure,” police said.

The Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger said at a press conference that the threats were of Russian origin.

He noted, “So they’re up to mischief, it seems. And they don’t want us to have a smooth, fair and accurate election.

“And they think they can get us to fight among ourselves.

“They can count that as a victory. So that’s as you talked a little bit about, the Russians.

“They’re not our friends. Anyone that thinks they are hasn’t been reading the newspapers.”

