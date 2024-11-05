AmericaDecides2024: Pennsylvania County Extends Voting Hours

Share

As the citizens of the United States of America (USA) cast their vote, a Pennsylvania judge has ordered voting to be extended until 10 p.m.( ET) after a malfunction prevented voters in Cambria County from scanning their ballots.

The extension of the voting hours was announced in a statement issued by the County Solicitor, Ron Repak.

“The Cambria County Board of Election learned early this morning that a software malfunction in the County’s Electronic Voting System has prevented voters from scanning their ballots.

“This should not discourage voters from voting at their precincts. All completed ballots will be accepted, secured, and counted by the Board of Elections.

“The County Board of Elections has express voting machine [sic] at precinct locations to continue to allow voting electronically, while still allowing hand ballots to be cast.

READ ALSO

“In summary, all votes will be counted and we continue to encourage everyone to vote.” he noted.

The Pennsylvania Department of State, however, said it was working with local officials to resolve the issue.

“The Department of State is in contact with county officials in Cambria County.

“Voters are continuing to vote by paper ballot, in accordance with normal operations, while the county resolves the issue with in-precinct scanning.

“We are working with the County to resolve this technical matter and remain committed to ensuring a free, fair, safe, and secure election.”

Share

Please follow and like us: