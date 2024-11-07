US Election: Obi Congratulates Trump, Calls For Electoral Integrity In Nigeria

Share

2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has extended his congratulations to President Donald Trump following his victory in the 2024 United States (US) presidential election.

In a post on his X account on Thursday, Obi lauded Trump’s successful return as the 47th President of the United States of America (USA).

He expressed optimism about the potential positive impact of Trump’s win on democracy and global peace.

“I am optimistic that his victory will reinforce democracy worldwide and contribute to fostering much-needed global peace,” Obi stated.

Acknowledging Vice President Kamala Haris for her dedication and resilience throughout the rigorous political campaign, Obi noted that her efforts were marked by “Courage and strength” despite the outcome.

Obi used the occasion to highlight the lessons that Nigeria could draw from the U.S. electoral process.

He pointed to the peaceful conduct of the elections and the efficient transmission of results as examples of practices that should inspire electoral reform in Nigeria.

Obi called for an end to detrimental practices such as electoral malpractice, vote-buying, violence, and network disruptions that have marred Nigeria’s democratic process in the past.

“No democratic election is complete unless the people’s will is genuinely reflected through the ballots,” Obi emphasized.

He urged Nigerians to work towards restoring the integrity of their electoral system to ensure that future elections are free, fair, and accurately reflect the choice of the electorate.

