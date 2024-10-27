US Election: Michelle Obama Campaigns With Kamala Harris

Share

Barely 10 days to the anticipated United States (US) Presidential election, former First Lady, Michelle Obama for the first time hit the campaign trail in support of Democratic nominee and Vice President, Kamala Harris.

Michelle who spoke on Saturday warned Americans that another term under Republican nominee and former President, Donald Trump would result in further rollbacks to abortion rights.

She said, “A vote for him is a vote against us, against our health, against our worth.”

Speaking alongside Obama in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Harris warned Trump would exercise “Unchecked and extreme power”.

Trump, meanwhile, campaigned in Michigan and Pennsylvania, telling supporters he would win a landslide-type election and a total victory.

