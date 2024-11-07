US Election: Kamala Urges Supporters To Continue Fighting For America’s Future

Share

The Democratic candidate and Vice President of the United States (US), Kamala Harris has called on her supporters to continue to fight for the future of America.

Kamala made this call while addressing her supporters from Howard University, her alma mater, in Washington, D.C. following Donald Trump’s victory at the poll.

Conceding to the 2024 presidential election to President-elect on Wednesday, acknowledged the disappointment of the election outcome.

Kamala said, “Let me say my heart is full today. My heart is full today, full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, full of love for our country, and full of resolve.”

Harris, however, acknowledged the disappointment of the election outcome.

“The outcome of this election was not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for, but hear me when I say the light of America’s promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting.”

Harris expressed profound gratitude to her family, President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and her campaign team.

Reflecting on the campaign, Harris said, “I am so proud of the race we ran and the way we ran it.

Over the 107 days of this campaign, we have been intentional about building community and building coalitions, bringing people together from every walk of life and background, united by love of country with enthusiasm and joy in our fight for America’s future.”

She emphasized that despite the loss, the campaign demonstrated that Americans share more in common than what divides them.

The vice president also noted the importance of accepting election results as a cornerstone of democracy.

“A fundamental principle of American democracy is that when we lose an election, we accept the results,” she said.

“That principle as much as any other distinguishes democracy from monarchy and tyranny, and anyone who seeks the public trust must honor it,” Harris added.

Harris reiterated her commitment to a peaceful transfer of power, noting that she had spoken to Trump to extend her congratulations.

In a powerful statement on loyalty, Harris said, “The nation does not owe loyalty to a president or party, but to the Constitution, our conscience, and to our God.

“My allegiance to all three is why I am here today to say while I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign.”

The vice president pledged to continue championing democracy, the rule of law, and equal justice, delivering an inspiring message to her younger supporters: “Do not despair. This is not a time to throw up our hands.

“This is a time to roll up our sleeves. This is a time to organize, to mobilize, and to stay engaged for the sake of freedom and justice and the future that we all know we can build together.”

Harris’s concession speech, delivered just hours after her congratulatory call to Trump, resonated as a clarion call for continued civic engagement and resilience in the face of challenges.

