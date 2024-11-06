US Election: Kamala Harris Congratulates Donald Trump

Share

The United States Vice President and candidate of the Democratic Party in the just concluded presidential election, Kamala Harris has congratulated the president-elect, Donald Trump.

Kamala who pulled a call through to Donald Trump offers her congratulations on his victory in the 2024 presidential election.

According to a senior aide, Harris emphasized the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and the responsibility of serving all Americans in her conversation with Trump.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Trump secured all seven battleground states, crossing the threshold of 270 electoral votes to claim a decisive win.

Amid Trump’s victory, Harris is set to address the nation from Howard University, her alma mater, at 4 p.m., as confirmed by the White House.

Howard, a prominent HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), hosted an Election Night watch party, where Harris was expected to speak following the election results, which were finalized early Wednesday morning.

Her potential presidency would have marked a historic milestone as the first graduate from an HBCU to lead the nation.

Harris’s remarks from Howard University will likely address the significance of the election and buttress her dedication to unity and collaboration during this pivotal period in American politics.

