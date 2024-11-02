US Election: Israeli Settlers Seek Trump’s Second Term

Share

Barely three days to the anticipated United States (US) presidential election schedule for Tuesday, November 5, a recent poll has revealed that a majority of Israelis want Former President Donald Trump to win the election.

According to the report, 66 per cent of Americans living in settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, dream of the days when the former President inhabited the White House.

The poll was conducted by Israel’s Channel 12 News in the build-up to the election.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Trump prioritised Israel during his previous term, moving the American embassy to Jerusalem.

He also recognized Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights and helped to normalize ties between Israel and several Arab states under the so-called Abraham Accords.

Now, many Israelis believe Trump will offer yet more support as the country battles Iran-backed militant groups in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as Iran itself.

