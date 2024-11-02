New Telegraph

November 2, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 2, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking News
  3. US Election: Israeli…

US Election: Israeli Settlers Seek Trump’s Second Term

Barely three days to the anticipated United States (US) presidential election schedule for  Tuesday, November 5, a recent poll has revealed that a majority of Israelis want Former President Donald Trump to win the election.

According to the report, 66 per cent of Americans living in settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, dream of the days when the former President inhabited the White House.

The poll was conducted by Israel’s Channel 12 News in the build-up to the election.

READ ALSO

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Trump prioritised Israel during his previous term, moving the American embassy to Jerusalem.

He also recognized Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights and helped to normalize ties between Israel and several Arab states under the so-called Abraham Accords.

Now, many Israelis believe Trump will offer yet more support as the country battles Iran-backed militant groups in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as Iran itself.

 

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Botswana Swears In New President After Historic Election
Read Next

Veteran Actress, Omoladun Afolayan Passes Away At 81
Share
Copy Link
×