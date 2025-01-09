US Election: I Would’ve Defeated Trump – Biden

The outgoing United States (US) President, Joe Biden, has finally admitted that he thinks he would have defeated Donald Trump and won re-election in November.
In an exclusive interview on January 8, Biden, however, said he was unsure if he would have had the stamina for another four-year term.
Speaking further, the US President said he was still considering pre-emptive pardons for foes of Donald Trump, including former Republican congresswoman, Liz Cheney and former senior health official, Dr Anthony Fauci.
According to him, he had been very straightforward with Trump about the potential pardons during their Oval Office meeting shortly after the November election.
“When Trump was running again for re-election, I really thought I had the best chance of beating him.
“But I also wasn’t looking to be president when I was 85 years old, 86 years old,” Biden said. “But I don’t know. Who the hell knows?” he stated
The interview is the only exit interview Biden has so far given to a print publication.