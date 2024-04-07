US Election: ‘I Won’t Endorse Biden This Time’ – The Rock

American actor and wrestler, Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock has vowed not to endorse the incumbent President of the United States (US), Joe Biden for a second term in his looming rematch with his predecessor, Donald Trump.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Johnson endorsed Biden in his first presidential election contest in 2022 against ex-President Trump, commending him then as the former vice-president and senator over his “compassion, heart, drive and soul”.

But in an interview with Fox News on Friday, Johnson said, “Am I going to do that again this year? That answer’s no. I realise now going into this election, I will not do that.”

In September 2020, Johnson endorsed Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris.

“You guys are both experienced to lead, you’ve done great things,” The Rock had said.

“Joe, you’ve had such an incredible career, and you’ve led with such great compassion, heart, drive, and soul…Kamala, you have been a district attorney, a state attorney, a US senator. You are smart and tough. I have seen you in those hearings.”

According to the Guardian UK, the action star, when asked if he would repeat the endorsement said, “Am I happy with the state of America right now? Well, that answer’s no. Do I believe we’re gonna get better? I believe in that – I’m an optimistic guy. And I believe we can do better.

“The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was what I thought was the best decision for me at that time. I thought back then, when we talked about, ‘Hey, you know, I’m in this position where I have some influence,’ and it was my job then … to exercise my influence and share … who I’m going to endorse.”

Johnson also said his “goal is to bring this country together” but said he would “keep my politics to myself”.

“It is between me and the ballot box,” he said. “Like a lot of us out there, not trusting of all politicians, I do trust the American people and whoever they vote for that is my president and who I will support 100 per cent.”